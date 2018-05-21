World No Tobacco Day planned for May 31

World No Tobacco Day is an annual program of the World Health Organization (WHO), which highlights the health risks associated with tobacco use and advocates for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption.

The focus of this year’s World No Tobacco Day is "Tobacco and heart disease."

The 2018 campaign is designed to increase awareness about the link between tobacco and heart & other cardiovascular diseases, including stroke, which combined are the world’s leading causes of death.

In recognition of World No Tobacco Day 2018, the Smoking Cessation Trust is encouraging Louisiana smokers to take this opportunity to eliminate tobacco from their lives.

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, imposing a terrible toll in health, lives and dollars on families, businesses and government.

TOBACCO KILLS

480,000 people annual (more than AIDS, alcohol, car accidents, illegal drugs, murders and suicides combined)

TOBACCO COSTS

Louisiana $1.89 billion in health care expenditures

$2.49 billion in lost productivity annually

“With the tobacco industry now admitting publicly that there is a definitive link between smoking and heart disease, we can confidently say that the cessation services we provide at no-charge to eligible Louisiana residents are successfully helping people to completely eliminate the harmful effects of smoking cigarettes from their lives,” said Mike Rogers, CEO of the Smoking Cessation Trust Management Services (“SCTMS”).

To date, Smoking Cessation Trust has reached more than 90,000 Louisianans with the message that quitting now is one of the best things they can do for their health, their families and their wallets.



SMOKING CESSATION TRUST

Apply online

CALL: 504-529-5665 or 855-259-6346

