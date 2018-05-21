Kids enjoy last day of school bike ride to City Park splash pad

The school year is winding down and some kids are heading into summer break with a splash.

Parents joined the kindergarten through second grade kids from Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet (BR FLAIM) on a bike ride to the City Park splash pad on the last day of school, Tuesday, May 22.

BRPD's bicycle patrol officers along with EBRSO deputies escorted the BR FLAIM Bike Club for their final bike safety lesson.

"If they're going to be on their bikes then they need to know how to be aware of traffic. They need to be predictable. That's probably one of the most important things about kids on bikes is they need to be predictable to vehicles," said Jessica Stroope, BR FLAIM parent.

"They've got to know how to bike safely and it's good for them to have the opportunity to be physically active," she said.

Stroope helps organize the annual programs for the BR FLAIM Bike Club, including an event to teach the kids how to ride their bike, which includes bicycle safety, learning how to brake, and learning how to signal and turn.

Joshua Joseph, 5, who participated in the Mandarin program at BR FLAIM, just finished kindergarten. His mom says he's enjoyed being part of the Bike Club.

"She brings all the kids to City Park and tells them to take their training wheels off. She teaches them to learn to ride so they can participate because you can't have training wheels and do street riding." said Sallee Joseph, Joshua's mom.

BR FLAIM's Bike Club also holds a Bike to School event in the fall.

