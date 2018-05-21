CDC warns against contaminated pools for Safe Swimming Week

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is promoting Safe Swimming Week, with a warning to help keep kids healthy in the water.

SAFE SWIMMING WEEK

May 21 – May 27

Their warning, “Don’t swim or let your kids swim if sick with diarrhea.” The CDC says swallowing even a small amount of water contaminated with diarrhea germs can make someone sick for up to two to three weeks.

Just one diarrheal incident in the water can release millions of diarrhea-causing germs like Crypto (short for Cryptosporidium), Giardia, Shigella, norovirus, and E. coli O157:H7. This can make other swimmers sick if they swallow a mouthful of contaminated water.

Most germs are killed within minutes by common pool disinfectants like chlorine or bromine, but Crypto is a germ that can survive in properly chlorinated water for more than 7 days. This is why Crypto is the leading cause of outbreaks linked to swimming in the United States.

TIPS FOR HEALTHY SWIMMING

Practicing healthy swimming is important to keep ourselves and our loved ones healthy. Whether in the pool, the hot tub/spa, or water playground we can all help protect ourselves and our loved ones from germs by following these simple but effective steps:

Don’t swim or let children swim when sick with diarrhea.

Don’t swallow the water.

Take kids on bathroom breaks every hour.

Check diapers, and change them in a bathroom or diaper-changing area—not poolside—to keep germs away from the pool.

Shower before you get in the water. Rinsing off in the shower for just 1 minute helps get rid of any germs that might be on your body.

PREVENT INJURY

Staying safe in and around the water is important, too. Don’t forget sun safety and drowning prevention. Drowning is a leading cause of unintentional injury death among children ages one to 14 years old. In fact, drowning kills more young children one to four-years-old than anything else except birth defects.

Of drowning victims who survive and are treated in emergency rooms, more than half are hospitalized or transferred for further care. They often experience brain damage, which can cause memory problems, learning disabilities, or permanent loss of basic functioning (or permanent vegetative state).

Swimmers can prevent fatal and non-fatal drowning by learning swimming skills, by wearing life vests, and by swimming under the close supervision of parents, caregivers, or lifeguards who know cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

