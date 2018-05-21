5 teens arrested for sneaking into Tiger Stadium

Five men were arrested early Monday morning for sneaking into Tiger Stadium.

According to arrest reports, Jakob Langston, 18, Keller Britton, 18, and Jordan Millspaugh, 18, all of Colleyville, Texas, and Alan Maldonado, 19, and Daniel Turner, 18, both of Hurst, Texas, were arrested just after 1 a.m. Monday, May 21.

A camera inside of Tiger Stadium caught the teens sitting on the bleachers, according to LSUPD.

All five admitted to police that they knew they weren't supposed to be inside the stadium and jumped a fence to get in.

They were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for unauthorized entry of a place of business.

