Officials identify barricaded man killed in explosion - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Officials identify barricaded man killed in explosion

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - The Connecticut medical examiner's office has confirmed the identity of man who barricaded himself on his property before dying in an explosion that also injured nine police officers.

The agency said Monday that testing showed the man was 60-year-old John Sayre and that he died of explosive and thermal injuries. Medical examiners couldn't determine if his death was an accident, suicide or homicide.

A regional SWAT team responded to Sayre's North Haven home on May 2 on a report of a barricaded man. Officials said Sayre's wife told police that she had escaped the property after being held hostage for several days. She wasn't hurt.

A barn behind the house exploded during the standoff. The nine officers survived their injuries.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • School shooting victims killed attempting to ward off gunman

    School shooting victims killed attempting to ward off gunman

    Monday, May 21 2018 1:42 AM EDT2018-05-21 05:42:02 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-05-21 20:35:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...
    An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a...More >>
    An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a Texas high school.More >>

  • Gates Foundation director to lead Pennsylvania universities

    Gates Foundation director to lead Pennsylvania universities

    Monday, May 21 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-05-21 20:32:08 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-05-21 20:35:20 GMT
    A director at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been chosen as the new chancellor of Pennsylvania's 14 state universities.More >>
    A director at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been chosen as the new chancellor of Pennsylvania's 14 state universities.More >>

  • Pastor: Mental illness drove man to ram car into his family

    Pastor: Mental illness drove man to ram car into his family

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:41:50 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-05-21 20:35:19 GMT
    (Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...
    Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.More >>
    Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly