Man rides lawnmower on highway while drunk, deputies say

A man was arrested over the weekend after Lafourche Parish authorities said they found him riding a lawnmower while drunk on the highway.

At about 12:15 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office saw a man, identified as Brian Cheramie, 59, riding the lawnmower on the shoulder of LA Highway 3162 in Cut Off.

The man had swerved into the westbound lane of traffic before driving back onto the shoulder, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies stopped the man, who said he drank several beers before riding the lawnmower.

After taking a breathalyzer test, Cheramie's blood alcohol level was 0.144g percent, nearly double the legal limit for an adult, deputies said.

Cheramie was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on DWI (2nd Offense). He also had an active Contempt of Court warrant for the Town of Golden Meadow.

His bond is set at $2,800.

