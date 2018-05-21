LSU officially signs Ohio St. transfer QB Joe Burrow

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - LSU officially added graduate transfer quarterback Joe Burrow to the 2018 roster as the school received his signed institutional athletics financial aid agreement and the Southeastern Conference Grant-in-Aid Agreement, head coach Ed Orgeron announced.

Burrow comes to LSU from Ohio State where he spent the past three years. Burrow graduated from Ohio State earlier this month with a degree in consumer & family financial services. He will be eligible immediately and will have two years of eligibility remaining when he joins the LSU program.

Burrow redshirted for Ohio State in 2015 and then served as a backup to starter J.T. Barrett in both 2016 and 2017. Burrow saw action in 10 games during his Ohio State career, completing 29-of-39 passes for 287 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 53 yards and a score.

His best game came in a 62-3 win over Nebraska in 2016 when he completed all six of his passes for 62 yards. He also rushed for a touchdown in the win over the Cornhuskers. He threw TD passes in wins over Bowling Green and Maryland in 2016.

Burrow earned Academic All-Big Ten Conference honors as well as being named an Ohio State Scholar-Athlete in 2016.