US and Philadelphia reject 'sanctuary city' compromise

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia officials and the Justice Department are rejecting a federal judge's idea for settling their dispute over how the city deals with immigrants in the country illegally.

The U.S. government wants to withhold a federal grant to Philadelphia because as a "sanctuary city" it will only turn over immigrants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement if they have a warrant signed by a judge.

The city is defending its policy and fighting the effort to block the funding.

U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson suggested ICE provide and that the city accept criminal documentation instead of a warrant.

The city says it will only accept a signed order from a judge and federal officials argue the judge's proposed solution is not workable

A federal appeals court last month sided with Chicago in a similar dispute.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.