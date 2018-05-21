Twin girls raise money for hospital where they were treated

Twin girls who are former patients at Baton Rouge General (BRG) raised $600 at their family garage sale and donated the proceeds back to the hospital where they received care.

Ellie and Emma, 6-year-old twins, played their part in the family garage sale, selling lemonade and brownies to add to the proceeds.

RELATED: Learn more about Baton Rouge General Medical Center

Baton Rouge General wrote about the girls' generous donation in a “feel-good moment” posted on the hospital’s Facebook page.



According to the post, the family was so impressed with the care they received at BRG, they chose to give all proceeds from their garage sale to the hospital.

RELATED: Therapy Art on display at Baton Rouge General Cafe

The girls are donating $600 to the Arts in Medicine program at Baton Rouge General. The program provides a creative outlet for patients young and old to express themselves and explore their creative sides from painting and drawing to crafts and live music.

BRG says the girls wanted to make sure other children in the hospital had the opportunity to experience the Arts in Medicine program just like they did.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.