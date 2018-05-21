Possible heavy rain to come as potential tropical system develops in Gulf

Got any outdoor plans for this Memorial Day weekend? You might want to prepare for some weather raining in on them.

WAFB Meteorologist Steve Caparotta said the low pressure system is headed into the Gulf of Mexico this week, potentially bringing in heavy rain for our area.

Depending on the track of the system, Memorial Day weekend plans anywhere from south Louisiana to the Florida beaches could face significant issues, according to Caparotta.

Long-range weather models continue to disagree "how wet or how dry." The GFS (American) model trends drier with a 30 percent to 50 percent rain chance. The European model, however, is extremely wet with possibly a total washout and flooding concerns.

The National Hurricane Center issued a Special Tropical Weather Outlook on Monday, reporting some gradual development moving into the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico later in the week.

In addition, the NHC said there is a 20 percent chance that the weater disturbance could develop into a tropical system over the next five days.

