Grand jury indicts 2 of 3 men arrested in beating death of woman in Maurepas

Two of three men have been formally charged in connection with the beating death of a woman in Maurepas.

The 21st Judicial District reported a Livingston Parish grand jury indicted John Cowart, 36, and Justin Scivicque, 33, both of Maurepas, in the death of Emily Rodgers, 19, also of Maurepas.

Rodgers was found dead on February 13. The autopsy from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office showed she died from blunt force injuries.

Cowart is charged with second-degree murder, while Scivicque is charged with obstruction of justice.

A third man, Derek Williford, 28, of Maurepas, was also arrested in the investigation. There was no word on the status of his legal case.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the murder.

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said he expects Cowart and Scivicque to be arraigned within the coming weeks.

