Southern University announces 5-year deal with Under Armour

Information provided by Southern University Athletics

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Southern University Athletics Department today (May 21) announced that it has entered into a 5-year partnership with Under Armour through BSN SPORTS. The agreement, which will commence on July 1, 2018 is part of BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select program, which aims to make BSN SPORTS a one-stop provider for all collegiate athletic, intramural, club and staff apparel and equipment to all NCAA Divison I, II, III, NJCAA and NAIA schools.

The multi-year deal through Under Armour and BSN Sports, which is scheduled to run through the 2022-23 season, will outfit the Jaguars 15 intercollegiate sports programs with custom uniforms, apparel, footballs and other accessories. Along with serving as the official apparel provider for athletics, Under Armour, BSN Sports and Southern have agreed to service the entire Southern University System, including the Human Jukebox and SU Cheerleaders.

“Through our partnership with Under Armour and BSN Sports, Southern University has successfully partnered with the industry leader in athletic apparel and accessories,” said Roman Banks, Southern University Director of Athletics.

“Under Armour’s mission to be a global leader through innovation coincides with the university’s commitment to excellence. This partnership also allows us to fully expand the brand recognition of Southern University and the Jaguar Nation and we are extremely excited to be apart of the Under Armour and BSN Sports family”

The agreement includes numerous incentives in the form of discounts and rewards along with incentives for on-field achievements and additional marketing and promotional opportunities.

“We are excited to partner with Southern University and Under Armour in elevating the performance and impact of their athletics program. This strategic partnership provides the finest apparel and athletic products to the Jaguar athletic teams and benefits each student athlete representing the community on the athletic field or court” said Todd Northrop – Vice President. “We are proud to be their partner and pleased that we can elevate the student-athlete experience.”