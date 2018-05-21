AP names Susannah George as intelligence reporter - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

AP names Susannah George as intelligence reporter

(Ivor Prickett via AP). Susannah George is shown in this May 20, 2018 photo. The Associated Press has announced that award-winning journalist Susannah George will join its Washington bureau to cover U.S. intelligence agencies and national security. ... (Ivor Prickett via AP). Susannah George is shown in this May 20, 2018 photo. The Associated Press has announced that award-winning journalist Susannah George will join its Washington bureau to cover U.S. intelligence agencies and national security. ...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Associated Press on Monday announced that award-winning journalist Susannah George will join its Washington bureau to cover U.S. intelligence agencies and national security.

The appointment was announced by Julie Pace, AP's Washington bureau chief.

"Susannah is a dogged reporter with a track record of producing standout journalism on complex issues," Pace said. "In her new role as an intelligence reporter, she will be an integral part of our Washington-based national security team."

George, 33, joined the AP in 2015 and has led coverage from the Baghdad bureau. She was a member of the team of journalists who won the Overseas Press Club awards this year for coverage of the Islamic State and the fight for Mosul. Her Mosul coverage was also part of a larger body of work named as a Pulitzer Prize finalist this year.

George is also a 2018 Livingston Award finalist for international reporting.

George has spent much of her career overseas, covering conflict in Gaza, the NATO bombing campaign in Libya and uprisings in Egypt. She began her career in the U.S. as a producer for National Public Radio, covering elections, natural disasters and gun violence.

A native of Connecticut, George grew up in the Middle East between Gaza, Ramallah and Jerusalem.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Crews find wreckage of small plane that crashed in Vermont

    Crews find wreckage of small plane that crashed in Vermont

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:53 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:53:20 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:35:29 GMT
    State Police say search crews have found the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into the woods in Vermont's Green Mountains The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday only the pilot was on board.More >>
    State Police say search crews have found the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into the woods in Vermont's Green Mountains The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday only the pilot was on board.More >>

  • Man faces murder charges in restaurant crash that killed kin

    Man faces murder charges in restaurant crash that killed kin

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:41:50 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:35:27 GMT
    (Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...
    Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.More >>
    Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.More >>

  • Bush at Maine summer home alone for first time in 73 years

    Bush at Maine summer home alone for first time in 73 years

    Sunday, May 20 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-05-21 02:42:13 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:35:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Saturday, April 2, 2016, file photo, former U.S. President George H. W. Bush waves as he arrives at NRG Stadium before the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game between Villanova ...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Saturday, April 2, 2016, file photo, former U.S. President George H. W. Bush waves as he arrives at NRG Stadium before the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game between Villanova ...
    Former President George H.W. Bush is in Maine for the summer, and for the first time in 73 years, he's without his wife by his side.More >>
    Former President George H.W. Bush is in Maine for the summer, and for the first time in 73 years, he's without his wife by his side.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly