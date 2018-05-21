Dispute on eye drop size fails to catch Supreme Court's eye

WASHINGTON (AP) - A dispute about the size of eye drops has failed to catch the eye of the Supreme Court.
Drug companies including Allergan, Bausch & Lomb, Merck and Pfizer had asked the court to get involved in the case. The companies were sued by patients using their eye drops to treat glaucoma and other eye conditions. The high court said Monday that it won't take the case. That means a lower-court decision allowing the lawsuit to go forward will stand.
The patients said that drug companies' bottles dispense drops that are too large, leaving wasted medication running down their faces. The patients said they would pay less for their treatment if their bottles were designed to dispense smaller drops.
Companies said the patients shouldn't be able to sue in federal court.
