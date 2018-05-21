Police release photo of suspect in deadly shooting on N Harco Drive

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge on May 20.

The Baton Rouge Police Department released a surveillance photo of the suspect Wednesday morning.

The deceased victim was identified as Marcus Clay, 45.

Detectives reported the shooting happened on North Harco Drive around 10 p.m.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Clay was seen in the area suffering from gunshot wounds and he later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Authorities believe the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Investigators believe the suspect in the photograph shot Clay.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

