Police believe deadly shooting on N. Harco Dr. resulted from argument

Police are trying to identify the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting late Sunday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Marcus Clay, 45.

Detectives reported the shooting happened on North Harco Drive around 10 p.m.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Clay was seen in the area suffering from gunshot wounds and he later died at the hospital from his injuries.

He added investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument, but they don’t yet know who fired the shots.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

