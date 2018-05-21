Fifth Third spends $4.7 billion for Chicago's MB Financial - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Fifth Third spends $4.7 billion for Chicago's MB Financial

NEW YORK (AP) - Fifth Third Bancorp is buying Chicago's MB Financial for about $4.7 billion, mostly in stock.

MB Financial Inc., the parent company of MB Financial Bank, has approximately $20 billion in assets.

Greg Carmichael, the chairman and CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp, said Monday in prepared remarks that the deal will create more convenience for customers of both banks.

MB Financial shareholders will receive the equivalent of $54.20, or 1.45 shares of Fifth Third common stock and $5.54 in cash for each share of MB Financial common stock. The offer is a 24 percent premium to MB's closing share price Friday.

Shares of MB Financial jumped almost 9 percent before the opening bell. Shares of Fifth Third, based in Cincinnati, fell about 2 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Black women look to flex power in Georgia governor's race

    Black women look to flex power in Georgia governor's race

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:23:40 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-05-21 11:44:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Amis). In this May 20, 2018, photo, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participates in a debate against Stacey Evans in Atlanta. In Georgia, black women will likely factor into one of the country's marquee political...(AP Photo/John Amis). In this May 20, 2018, photo, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participates in a debate against Stacey Evans in Atlanta. In Georgia, black women will likely factor into one of the country's marquee political...
    In Georgia governor's race, black women seek to shape the state's political landscape.More >>
    In Georgia governor's race, black women seek to shape the state's political landscape.More >>

  • Man faces murder charges in restaurant crash that killed kin

    Man faces murder charges in restaurant crash that killed kin

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:41:50 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 7:43 AM EDT2018-05-21 11:43:33 GMT
    (Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...
    Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.More >>
    Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.More >>

  • Texas mom marched after Parkland, then her town was next

    Texas mom marched after Parkland, then her town was next

    Monday, May 21 2018 1:02 AM EDT2018-05-21 05:02:01 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-05-21 11:42:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Christina Delgado, right, talks about the school shooting as her daughter, London, listens Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Delgado watched in horror last week as the extreme gun violence she had marched to prevent...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Christina Delgado, right, talks about the school shooting as her daughter, London, listens Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Delgado watched in horror last week as the extreme gun violence she had marched to prevent...
    Texas mother had been inspired by survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, then the very sort of extreme gun violence she was marching against arrived in her town.More >>
    Texas mother had been inspired by survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, then the very sort of extreme gun violence she was marching against arrived in her town.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly