Funeral service held for girl killed in school bus crash

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) - Funeral services were held Monday for a student killed when a school bus on a field trip collided with a dump truck in New Jersey last week.

The service for fifth-grader Miranda Vargas was held at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel in Clifton.

"It's been a horrible experience, losing my niece and my brother's daughter," her uncle, Carlos Argueyes told the news media outside the chapel. "And her twin being without her sister now has been very tough."

The 10-year-old Vargas and teacher Jennifer Williamson, 51, died in the crash last Thursday. More than 40 others were injured.

The bus was one of three taking students from East Brook Middle School in Paramus to Waterloo Village, a historic site depicting a Lenape Indian community and once-thriving port. The other buses made it to the site but returned to the school following the crash that left the bus lying on its side on the guardrail of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive.

Most of the injured people from the bus had been discharged from hospitals by Friday, but officials have declined to provide details about the types and severity of the injuries they suffered. They also haven't detailed what injuries the truck driver suffered.

A funeral Mass for Williamson is scheduled for Thursday.

The funerals come after hundreds attended a community memorial service Sunday night. Attendees included some of the students injured in the crash.

"(Miranda) was very sweet, she was nice to everyone and she was always smiling and laughing," said her classmate, Tiana Holeviczki.

