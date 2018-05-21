NHTSA offers safe summer driving tips

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a list of summer driving safety tips you need to know.

You should make sure your car is in tip-top shape. That means oil changes, tune-ups, a battery check, and tire rotation.

Check for any vehicle recalls and get them fixed.

Always make sure your passengers are wearing seatbelts.

Also, turn your cell phone off if you're behind the wheel.

The goal is to keep you safe while traveling the roads.

