Police identify victim in deadly shooting on 17th St., suspect wanted

One dead, one injured in shooting on Main Street (Source: WAFB)

Police are investigating a double shooting that left one dead Sunday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Kelvin Howard, 41. Deandre Hollins is wanted in connection with the shooting.

Police reported the shooting happened on North 17th Street near Main Street around 8:30 p.m.

ADDITIONAL VIDEO:

According to investigators, Howard was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives said a second victim was taken to the hospital. That person's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said Hollins is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.