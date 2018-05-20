Stars urge Indonesia to ban 'brutal' trade in dog meat - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Stars urge Indonesia to ban 'brutal' trade in dog meat

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - International stars of acting, music and sports have signed a letter urging Indonesia's president to ban what they say is a brutal trade in dog and cat meat for human consumption.

The appeal comes after Indonesian campaigners against animal cruelty and Humane Society International in January exposed markets on the island of Sulawesi where dogs were bludgeoned by the thousands and blow-torched alive.

The letter, released to The Associated Press on Monday, says an Indonesian ban on the cruel trade would be "celebrated globally."

It also warns of health risks posed by the trade due to the potential to spread rabies.

The more than 90 celebrities listed in the letter include actress Cameron Diaz, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, talent spotter Simon Cowell, comedian Ricky Gervais and Indonesian singer Anggun.

