LSU defeats UL-Lafayette, advances to Super Regional

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - For the fourth-straight year, the LSU softball team advances to the Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament with a 3-1 win over UL-Lafayette on Sunday afternoon in Tiger Park.

UL-Lafayette forced a game seven Sunday afternoon with a 5-4 extra innings victory over the Tigers. LSU is now 44-15 on the year while UL-Lafayette is 41-16.

Game 6

It was a pitcher’s duel until the top of the fourth inning when Amanda Doyle drove in Taryn Antoine from third with a single, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Two batters later, Michaela Schlattman would bring Doyle home with a two-run dinger over the left-field wall to give LSU a 3-0 advantage.

LSU would add to their lead in the top of the sixth inning after Doyle hit a sacrifice fly ball to left field to bring in Antoine, extending their lead to 4-0.

UL-Lafayette was able to get on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning, after a two out single to center field drove in a runner from second base, cutting the LSU lead to 4-1. They would later score three more runs after a bases loaded double, tying the game at four apiece.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, UL-Lafayette then hit a walk-off single up the middle to drive in the runner from second to win the game, 5-4, and force a game seven in the Baton Rouge Regional.

Carley Hoover and Allie Walljasper had a combined effort in the 10-inning game, striking out four. Walljasper picked up the loss, her sixth of the season.

Game 7

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning where Amber Serrett hit a screaming triple to the left-field wall to lead off the inning. She would later be driven in with a single by Sydney Springfield who came in as a pinch hitter to put the Tigers up, 1-0.

UL-Lafayette would answer in the top of the sixth inning with a fielder’s choice that brought in a runner from third to tie the game at one apiece.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Michaela Schlattman drove in Shemiah Sanchez from first with a double to right-center field to put the Tigers up, 2-1. Serrett then drove in Schlattman on a fielder’s choice to extend their lead to 3-1.

Allie Walljasper pitched a complete game, allowing only three hits, and striking out two and picking up her 18th win of the season to improve to 18-6 on the season.