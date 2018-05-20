Police identify victim in deadly Gus Young Ave. shooting; suspect arrested

One man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Arvion Finley, 20.

According to court documents, Robert Harrell, 40, of Baton Rouge, turned himself in to authorities.

BRPD reported the shooting happened on Gus Young Avenue, between North 40th Street and North 42nd Street, around 3 p.m.

ADDITIONAL VIDEOS:

The arrest warrant stated Harrell surrendered to them and confessed to the shooting, but told investigators it happened while he and the victim were wrestling over the gun.

He has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal use of a weapon.

Bond has not been set.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.