SLIDESHOW: Gerry Lane celebrates 31 years in the Red Stick

A Baton Rouge car dealership celebrated 31 years of operations Saturday, May 19.

Gerry Lane Chevrolet, located at 6505 Florida Boulevard, hosted an obstacle course challenge, a classic Chevy club car show, and gave away a Camaro to ring in their 31st year of business in Baton Rouge.

The event, featuring live music, food, and family-friendly fun was sponsored by WYNK 101.5 and WAFB.

