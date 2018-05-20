SLIDESHOW: Gerry Lane celebrates 31 years in the Red Stick - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SLIDESHOW: Gerry Lane celebrates 31 years in the Red Stick

By Danielle Davezac, Livestream Producer
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

If on mobile device, view SLIDESHOW here.

A Baton Rouge car dealership celebrated 31 years of operations Saturday, May 19.

Gerry Lane Chevrolet, located at 6505 Florida Boulevard, hosted an obstacle course challenge, a classic Chevy club car show, and gave away a Camaro to ring in their 31st year of business in Baton Rouge.

The event, featuring live music, food, and family-friendly fun was sponsored by WYNK 101.5 and WAFB.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • SLIDESHOW: Gerry Lane celebrates 31 years in the Red StickMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW: Gerry Lane Chevrolet celebrates its' 31st anniversary

    SLIDESHOW: Gerry Lane Chevrolet celebrates its' 31st anniversary

    A Baton Rouge car dealership celebrated 31 years of operations Saturday, May 19.

    Gerry Lane Chevrolet, located at 6505 Florida Boulevard, hosted an obstacle course challenge, a classic Chevy club car show, and gave away a Carom to ring in their 31st year of business in Baton Rouge.

    More >>

    A Baton Rouge car dealership celebrated 31 years of operations Saturday, May 19.

    Gerry Lane Chevrolet, located at 6505 Florida Boulevard, hosted an obstacle course challenge, a classic Chevy club car show, and gave away a Carom to ring in their 31st year of business in Baton Rouge.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly