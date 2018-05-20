'Deadpool 2' ends Avengers' box-office reign, rakes in $125M - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

'Deadpool 2' ends Avengers' box-office reign, rakes in $125M

By ANDREW DALTON
AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Deadpool and his foul-mouthed crew of misfits and malcontents have taken down the Avengers.

Fox's "Deadpool 2" brought in $125 million in its opening weekend and ended the three-week reign of Disney's "Avengers: Infinity War" at the top of the North American box office, according to studio estimates Sunday.

"Deadpool 2," with Ryan Reynolds returning as the title character and co-writing this time, fell somewhat short of the $130 million the studio predicted and the $132.4 million that its predecessor earned two years ago.

But the total still made for the second-highest opening weekend ever for an R-rated movie, and signaled that R-rated superhero films could become franchises and not just one-off successes.

The Avengers are hardly hurting. Disney and Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" brought in an estimated $29 million in North America for a four-week take of $595 million, making it the No. 8 domestic release of all time.

In a whole different corner of the cinematic universe, "Book Club" was third with a $12.5 million weekend that exceeded expectations.

It was a successful piece of counter-programming for Paramount, which used the modestly budgeted comedy starring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Candice Bergen to find older audiences and women while "Deadpool 2" dwelled overwhelmingly on young men.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. "Deadpool 2," $125 million.

2."Avengers: Infinity War," $28.6 million.

3. "Book Club," $12.5 million.

4. "Life of the Party," $7.7 million.

5. "Breaking In," $6.4 million.

6. "Show Dogs," $6 million.

7. "Overboard," $4.7 million.

8. "A Quiet Place," $4 million.

9. "Rampage," $1.5 million.

10. "I Feel Pretty," $1.2 million.

