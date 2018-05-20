Iran says EU political support not enough, urges investment - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Iran says EU political support not enough, urges investment

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran's state TV is reporting that the country's foreign minister has urged the European Union to go beyond political support for its landmark nuclear deal and increase investment in Iran.

The report quotes Mohammad Javad Zarif, who met with EU Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Union Miguel Arias Canete in Tehran on Sunday, as saying that "European political support is not enough, and the union should take practical steps toward economic cooperation with Iran and increase investment."

The EU's foreign policy chief the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany had committed Tuesday to keep working together to save the 2015 nuclear deal, despite U.S. President Donald Trump pulling out of the pact and promising to impose tough economic sanctions on Iran.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

