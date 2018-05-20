Baton Rouge apartment catches fire after resident tries to get rid of hornets' nest

Several people were displaced after a resident accidentally started a fire while trying to get rid of a hornets' nest on Saturday, fire officials said.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a rescue units were called out at 5:14 p.m. to an apartment fire on Claycut Road near S. Foster Drive.

The apartment owner unintentionally started the fire while trying to burn a hornets' nest, BRFD said.

Two out of the six buildings were damaged by the fire, and two residents were displaced.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and reported no injuries.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.