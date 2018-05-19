Company says no workers missing in Texas plant explosion - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Company says no workers missing in Texas plant explosion

HOUSTON (AP) - A company says it has accounted for all of its workers at a chemical plant near Houston where an explosion happened.

Kuraray America Eval says in a news release that six people at the plant in Pasadena were being treated Saturday for non-life threatening injuries and all of the approximately 250 workers at the site have been accounted for. It says the fire is out and there is no threat to the public.

Authorities earlier reported that 20 workers were injured and one was missing.

HCA Healthcare spokesman Sean Burnett says seven people were treated for "non-critical" injuries at the company's two hospitals, including one who was treated and released.

A spokeswoman for Kuraray and the fire marshal did not immediately return phone messages seeking further information.

