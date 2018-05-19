Company says gas leak caused explosion at Houston-area plant - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Company says gas leak caused explosion at Houston-area plant

HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say a gas leak caused an explosion and brief flash fire at a chemical plant near Houston, resulting in non-life threatening injuries to nearly two dozen workers.

Kurary America says in a news release that ethylene escaping from a safety valve caught fire Saturday at the company's EVAL plan in Pasadena where 266 workers were on site.

Ethylene is a gas that is not harmful to humans and is used in the production of plastic.

La Porte Emergency Management Lt. John Krueger says the injuries include burns similar to a severe sunburn and back and leg injuries.

The plant's address is Pasadena, but is located in an unincorporated area between the Houston suburbs.

Plant manager Eric Bass said the company is working with investigators.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Company says gas leak caused explosion at Houston-area plant

    Company says gas leak caused explosion at Houston-area plant

    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:31 PM EDT2018-05-19 17:31:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 6:23 PM EDT2018-05-19 22:23:55 GMT
    Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing. (Source: Raycom News Network)Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing. (Source: Raycom News Network)
    Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing. (Source: Raycom News Network)Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing. (Source: Raycom News Network)

    Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing.

    More >>

    Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing.

    More >>

  • Texas shooting renews debate about American school design

    Texas shooting renews debate about American school design

    Saturday, May 19 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-05-19 19:40:59 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 6:23 PM EDT2018-05-19 22:23:53 GMT
    ( Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.( Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
    Texas shooting renews debate about whether school designs make them easy targets.More >>
    Texas shooting renews debate about whether school designs make them easy targets.More >>

  • New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in cafes

    New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in cafes

    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:10 PM EDT2018-05-19 17:10:57 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 6:23 PM EDT2018-05-19 22:23:45 GMT
    New policy at Starbucks: No purchase needed to sit, use restrooms. (Source: Pixabay)New policy at Starbucks: No purchase needed to sit, use restrooms. (Source: Pixabay)

    New policy at Starbucks: No purchase needed to sit, use restrooms.

    More >>

    New policy at Starbucks: No purchase needed to sit, use restrooms.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly