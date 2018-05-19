FDA approves migraine preventing drug - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

FDA approves migraine preventing drug

Aimovig works by blocking a genetic molecule involved in migraine attacks. The drug is expected to cost $575 a month. (Source: Norvatis/CNN) Aimovig works by blocking a genetic molecule involved in migraine attacks. The drug is expected to cost $575 a month. (Source: Norvatis/CNN)

(CNN) - A new drug designed to fight chronic migraine attacks could be on the market within a week.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Aimovig on Thursday.

It's designed to reduce the frequency of migraines that affect about 12 percent of Americans.

The drug works by blocking the activity of a genetic molecule involved in migraine attacks.

Patients will be able to administer Aimovig through monthly injections at home.

The drug requires a prescription - and it's expected to come with a price tag of $575 a month.

Copyright 2018 Amgen Norvartis via CNN. All rights reserved.

