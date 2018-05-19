New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in its cafes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in its cafes

By JOE PISANI
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Starbucks is announcing a new policy that allows anyone to sit in its cafes or use its restrooms, even if they don't buy anything.

The new policy comes five weeks after two black men who hadn't bought anything were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks.

Company executives have said its previous policies were loose and ambiguous, leaving decisions on whether people could sit in its stores or use the restroom up to store managers.

Starbucks said Saturday it has told workers to consider anyone who walks into its stores a customer, "regardless of whether they make a purchase."

The company said anyone can use its cafes, patios or restrooms without buying anything, but it noted workers should still call the police if someone is a safety threat.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 20 hurt, 1 missing after blast at Texas chemical plant

    20 hurt, 1 missing after blast at Texas chemical plant

    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:31 PM EDT2018-05-19 17:31:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:43 PM EDT2018-05-19 17:43:34 GMT
    Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing. (Source: Raycom News Network)Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing. (Source: Raycom News Network)
    Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing. (Source: Raycom News Network)Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing. (Source: Raycom News Network)

    Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing.

    More >>

    Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing.

    More >>

  • Texas students who supported Parkland endure own shooting

    Texas students who supported Parkland endure own shooting

    Saturday, May 19 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-05-19 04:45:18 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:43 PM EDT2018-05-19 17:43:26 GMT
    (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend wa...(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend wa...
    Only weeks after supporting Parkland survivors, Texas students are victims of deadly school attack.More >>
    Only weeks after supporting Parkland survivors, Texas students are victims of deadly school attack.More >>

  • Teen laid out Texas attack plans in journals, officials say

    Teen laid out Texas attack plans in journals, officials say

    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:10 AM EDT2018-05-19 05:10:39 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:43 PM EDT2018-05-19 17:43:05 GMT
    (Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...

    Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.

    More >>

    Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly