The Latest: Hospital says 2 school attack victims critical - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Hospital says 2 school attack victims critical

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the mass shooting at a Texas high school (all times local):

8:40 a.m.

A hospital treating three of the people injured in the mass shooting at a Texas high school says one patient, who is a minor, is in good condition and the other two patients are in critical condition.

The University of Texas Medical Branch tweeted the update Saturday.

Hospitals on Friday reported treating a total of 14 people for injuries related to the shooting.

Ten people, mostly students, were killed in the attack Friday at the high school in Santa Fe, about 30 miles southeast of Houston. A 17-year-old student, Dimitrios Pagourtzis (puh-GOR'-cheez), has been arrested in the attack on murder charges.

The shooting was the deadliest school attack since 17 were killed in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

___

12:01 a.m.

Investigators say a 17-year-old admitted he went on a shooting rampage at a Southeast Texas high school that left 10 dead, most of them students.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Dimitrios Pagourtzis (puh-GOR'-cheez) told investigators that when he opened fire at Santa Fe High School on Friday morning, "he did not shoot students he did like so he could have his story told."

Authorities have not offered any motive. Pagourtzis is being held without bond at the Galveston County Jail.

Sophomore Zachary Muehe told The New York Times that Pagourtzis entered his art classroom armed with a shotgun and was wearing a trench coat and a shirt emblazoned with the slogan "Born to Kill."

The shooting was the deadliest school attack since 17 were killed in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Santa Fe High School shooting here: https://apnews.com/tag/Schoolshootings.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Americans fete royal wedding in pubs, hotels and homes

    Americans fete royal wedding in pubs, hotels and homes

    Saturday, May 19 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-05-19 12:18:29 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-05-19 14:43:15 GMT
    From pubgoers in pajamas to families in fancy hats, Americans are cheering and toasting the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.More >>
    From pubgoers in pajamas to families in fancy hats, Americans are cheering and toasting the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.More >>

  • Hawaii officials airlift 4 residents after lava crosses road

    Hawaii officials airlift 4 residents after lava crosses road

    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:30 AM EDT2018-05-19 05:30:53 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-05-19 14:43:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Lava crosses the road near Pohoiki Road, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Several open fissure vents are still producing lava splatter and flow in evacuated areas. Gas is also pouring from the vents, cloaking homes and...(AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Lava crosses the road near Pohoiki Road, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Several open fissure vents are still producing lava splatter and flow in evacuated areas. Gas is also pouring from the vents, cloaking homes and...
    Hawaii officials warned residents that fast-moving lava was approaching an area near homes that were previously destroyed by eruptions from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.More >>
    Hawaii officials warned residents that fast-moving lava was approaching an area near homes that were previously destroyed by eruptions from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.More >>

  • Texas students who supported Parkland endure own shooting

    Texas students who supported Parkland endure own shooting

    Saturday, May 19 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-05-19 04:45:18 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-05-19 14:42:51 GMT
    (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend wa...(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend wa...
    Only weeks after supporting Parkland survivors, Texas students are victims of deadly school attack.More >>
    Only weeks after supporting Parkland survivors, Texas students are victims of deadly school attack.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly