The Latest: Congressman says attack suspect 'sort of fell'

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the mass shooting at a Texas high school (all times local):
9:30 a.m.
The head of the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee says the teenager suspected of killing 10 people and wounding others at a Texas high school collapsed while giving himself up, avoiding a police confrontation.
Republican Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, a former federal prosecutor, says 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis (puh-GOR'-cheez) "sort of fell to the ground and surrendered."
McCaul said late Friday that Pagourtzis wore a trench coat despite the sweltering temperatures earlier that day "to hide the shotgun and .38-caliber underneath" during the attack at Santa Fe High School near Houston.
He says authorities recovered a couple of explosive devices at the school and "several" in Pagourtzis' vehicle and home, and that they've been sent for testing to the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.
___
8:40 a.m.
A hospital treating three of the people injured in the mass shooting at a Texas high school says one patient, who is a minor, is in good condition and the other two patients are in critical condition.
The University of Texas Medical Branch tweeted the update Saturday.
Hospitals on Friday reported treating a total of 14 people for injuries related to the shooting.
Ten people, mostly students, were killed in the attack Friday at the high school in Santa Fe, about 30 miles southeast of Houston. A 17-year-old student, Dimitrios Pagourtzis (puh-GOR'-cheez), has been arrested in the attack on murder charges.
The shooting was the deadliest school attack since 17 were killed in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
___
12:01 a.m.
Investigators say a 17-year-old admitted he went on a shooting rampage at a Southeast Texas high school that left 10 dead, most of them students.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Dimitrios Pagourtzis (puh-GOR'-cheez) told investigators that when he opened fire at Santa Fe High School on Friday morning, "he did not shoot students he did like so he could have his story told."
Authorities have not offered any motive. Pagourtzis is being held without bond at the Galveston County Jail.
Sophomore Zachary Muehe told The New York Times that Pagourtzis entered his art classroom armed with a shotgun and was wearing a trench coat and a shirt emblazoned with the slogan "Born to Kill."
The shooting was the deadliest school attack since 17 were killed in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
___
Follow AP's coverage of the Santa Fe High School shooting here: https://apnews.com/tag/Schoolshootings.
