The Latest: 4 evacuated after lava crosses road in Hawaii - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: 4 evacuated after lava crosses road in Hawaii

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). U.S. Air National Guardsman Orlando Corpuz carries a gas mask as he walks over cracks on the road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after ... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). U.S. Air National Guardsman Orlando Corpuz carries a gas mask as he walks over cracks on the road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after ...
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Toxic gases rise from cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded, sending a mixtu... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Toxic gases rise from cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded, sending a mixtu...
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A military vehicles patrol in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded, sending a mixture... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A military vehicles patrol in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded, sending a mixture...
(AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Mike Guich, left, and Abe Pedro, right, help Edwin Montoya, center, load batteries taken from his family's property onto Gulich's truck, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Montoya's family owns a farm near Pohoiki Road a... (AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Mike Guich, left, and Abe Pedro, right, help Edwin Montoya, center, load batteries taken from his family's property onto Gulich's truck, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Montoya's family owns a farm near Pohoiki Road a...

VOLCANO, Hawaii (AP) - The Latest on the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Fast-moving lava has crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.

Hawaii County Civil Defense said Friday that police, firefighters and National Guard troops were securing the area of the Big Island and stopping people from entering.

The homes were isolated in the area east of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens - two neighborhoods where lava has destroyed 40 structures, including 26 homes, over the past two weeks.

Officials were assessing how many people were still in the newly threatened area. They were advising people to shelter in place and await further instructions.

___

7:30 p.m.

Hawaii officials warned residents that fast-moving lava was approaching an area near homes that were previously destroyed by eruptions from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.

Hawaii County Civil Defense said Friday police, firefighters and National Guard troops were securing the area of the Big Island and stopping people from entering.

About 40 homes were isolated in the newly affected area east of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens - two neighborhoods where lava has destroyed 40 structures, including 26 homes, over the past two weeks.

Officials were using helicopters to assess how many people were still in the newly threatened area.

County officials have been encouraging residents in the district to prepare for potential evacuations. The county is now asking them to stay put and wait for further instructions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Poll: Half of Americans approve of legal sports betting

    Poll: Half of Americans approve of legal sports betting

    Friday, May 18 2018 5:11 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:11:42 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:11 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:11:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, May 14, 2018 file photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A new poll finds that half of Americans approve of legal sports bet...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, May 14, 2018 file photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A new poll finds that half of Americans approve of legal sports bet...
    A new poll finds half of Americans approve of legal sports betting.More >>
    A new poll finds half of Americans approve of legal sports betting.More >>

  • Texas students who supported Parkland endure own shooting

    Texas students who supported Parkland endure own shooting

    Saturday, May 19 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-05-19 04:45:18 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:04 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:04:45 GMT
    (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend wa...(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend wa...
    Only weeks after supporting Parkland survivors, Texas students are victims of deadly school attack.More >>
    Only weeks after supporting Parkland survivors, Texas students are victims of deadly school attack.More >>

  • Parkland students on Texas: "They're part of this now"

    Parkland students on Texas: "They're part of this now"

    Friday, May 18 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-05-18 17:26:17 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:04 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:04:25 GMT
    (Steve Gonzale/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.(Steve Gonzale/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
    Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas.More >>
    Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly