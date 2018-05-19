The Latest: Lava flow from fissure destroys 4 homes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Lava flow from fissure destroys 4 homes

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). U.S. Air National Guardsman Orlando Corpuz carries a gas mask as he walks over cracks on the road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded.
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Toxic gases rise from cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded.
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Military vehicles patrol in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded.
(AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Mike Guich, left, and Abe Pedro, right, help Edwin Montoya, center, load batteries taken from his family's property onto Gulich's truck, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Montoya's family owns a farm near Pohoiki Road.

VOLCANO, Hawaii (AP) - The Latest on the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano (all times local):

7:55 a.m.

Slow-moving lava has destroyed four homes near a Big Island neighborhood that has already lost several structures in the wake of volcanic activity.

Hawaii County Civil Defense reported Saturday that fissures near Lanipuna Gardens keep erupting, leading to a lava flow.

Officials say some residents are being told to prepare to voluntarily evacuate if lava threatens a major highway.

A short-lived eruption several hours earlier spewed out an ash cloud from Kilauea volcano's summit. The National Weather Service says the ash plume reached as high as 7,000 feet (2,133 meters).

A rural subdivision of 40 homes below the volcano became isolated by lava on Friday, prompting four people to be evacuated by helicopter.

___

5:30 a.m.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shot out a small steam explosion overnight that resulted in a towering cloud of ash.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the short-lived eruption at the volcano's summit occurred just before midnight Saturday.

According to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the ensuing ash cloud reached up to 10,000 feet (3,048 meters).

Scientists say more explosions that could spawn even minor amounts of ashfall could happen any time.

Officials are currently assessing the threat from fast-moving lava that has isolated a rural subdivision of 40 homes below the Big Island volcano. Four people have already been evacuated by helicopter.

___

8:10 p.m.

Fast-moving lava has crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.

Hawaii County Civil Defense said Friday that police, firefighters and National Guard troops were securing the area of the Big Island and stopping people from entering.

The homes were isolated in the area east of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens - two neighborhoods where lava has destroyed 40 structures, including 26 homes, over the past two weeks.

Officials were assessing how many people were still in the newly threatened area. They were advising people to shelter in place and await further instructions.

___

7:30 p.m.

Hawaii officials warned residents that fast-moving lava was approaching an area near homes that were previously destroyed by eruptions from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.

Hawaii County Civil Defense said Friday police, firefighters and National Guard troops were securing the area of the Big Island and stopping people from entering.

About 40 homes were isolated in the newly affected area east of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens - two neighborhoods where lava has destroyed 40 structures, including 26 homes, over the past two weeks.

Officials were using helicopters to assess how many people were still in the newly threatened area.

County officials have been encouraging residents in the district to prepare for potential evacuations. The county is now asking them to stay put and wait for further instructions.

