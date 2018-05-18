The Latest: 1 killed, 1 wounded outside Georgia graduation - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: 1 killed, 1 wounded outside Georgia graduation

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on a fatal shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia (all times local):

11:05 p.m.

Police in metro Atlanta say one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting between people who had just attended a high school graduation ceremony.

A police statement after the Friday night shooting in Clayton County, south of Atlanta, says "one person is now confirmed deceased."

The safety chief for the county's schools, Thomas Trawick, says the shots were fired in a Mount Zion High School parking lot after an argument between people who had attended a ceremony for graduates of the Perry Learning Center, which prepares students for careers as an alternative to traditional high schools.

___

10:58 p.m.

Police say two people were wounded in a shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia on Friday night.

Clayton County Schools Safety Chief Thomas Trawick says shots were fired in a Mount Zion High School parking lot after an argument between people who had attended a graduation ceremony for the Perry Learning Center, which prepares students for careers as an alternative to traditional high schools.

Trawick said he had no information on the status of the people who were sent to hospitals.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Parkland students on Texas: "They're part of this now"

    Parkland students on Texas: "They're part of this now"

    Friday, May 18 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-05-18 17:26:17 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-05-19 05:05:02 GMT
    (Steve Gonzale/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.(Steve Gonzale/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
    Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas.More >>
    Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas.More >>

  • Governor struck while biking says helmet saved his life

    Governor struck while biking says helmet saved his life

    Friday, May 18 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-05-18 19:02:37 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:04 AM EDT2018-05-19 05:04:50 GMT
    Maine Gov. Paul LePage said a bicycle helmet saved him last fall in a crash in which he says he was hit by an uninsured driver.More >>
    Maine Gov. Paul LePage said a bicycle helmet saved him last fall in a crash in which he says he was hit by an uninsured driver.More >>

  • The Latest: Hawaii authorities warn of fast-moving lava

    The Latest: Hawaii authorities warn of fast-moving lava

    Saturday, May 19 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-05-19 04:10:41 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:04 AM EDT2018-05-19 05:04:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Lava crosses the road near Pohoiki Rd, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded, sending a mixture of pulverized rock, ...(AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Lava crosses the road near Pohoiki Rd, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded, sending a mixture of pulverized rock, ...
    Hawaii officials are checking with residents to see if they need help as fast-moving lava approaches a mostly rural part of the Big Island.More >>
    Hawaii officials are checking with residents to see if they need help as fast-moving lava approaches a mostly rural part of the Big Island.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly