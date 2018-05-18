Women's health advocates speak out against abortion and pay raise bills

Alarm systems are a way of stopping thieves from coming into your home, but what about the thieves you sometimes let right in through your front door?More >>
A group of Louisiana women admonished their legislators for approving a ban on abortion after 15 weeks and failing to pass equal pay laws.More >>
Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center and Cancer Services announced Friday a brand-new community bash to raise funds together.More >>
Kyle Ardoin was formally sworn in as Secretary of State Friday during a ceremony at Louisiana's Old State Capitol.More >>
A woman accused of using her vehicle as a weapon turned herself in Friday.More >>
The school was holding an evening graduation ceremony across the street, according to local media.More >>
Farmer Rick Ellis was attempting to figure out who stole one of his chicken’s eggs when he almost drove his motorized farm cart right over the culprit.More >>
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.More >>
A man made nasty comments about the woman sitting next to him in a flight in fonts large enough for anyone to read.More >>
Louis Jordan was picking his mom up from work when he saw a stranger sitting in the heat. He went to his car and got an umbrella to provide shade.More >>
Rome Schubert said doctors told him “this is the perfect scenario for getting hit in the head, and that if it would have done anything else than what it did, I could be paralyzed.”More >>
The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sabika Sheikh's death, while a local business confirmed the death of substitute teacher Ann Perkins.More >>
The Forrest County Agricultural High School community is mourning the loss of a recent graduate. Family members said Savannah Gibson, 18, was killed in a crash on Highway 13 just hours after walking across the stage for graduation.More >>
Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.More >>
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, killed 10 and wounded 10 at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday.More >>
