Walk for Lupus scheduled for Saturday

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
PLAQUEMINE, LA (WAFB) -

The Louisiana Lupus Foundation is hosting a Hold on to Hope Lupus Awareness Walk on Saturday, May 19.

The walk is being held at the City of Plaquemine Activity Center (COPAC) from 8 a.m. to noon. Participants can walk one or two miles. 

  • Saturday, May 19
  • 8 a.m. to noon
  • COPAC Plaquemine
  • 24130 Ferdinand Street
  • Plaquemine, LA
  • Registration: $10 donation

All proceeds will be donated to the Lupus Foundation to help find a cure.

