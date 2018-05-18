Walk for Lupus scheduled for Saturday

The Louisiana Lupus Foundation is hosting a Hold on to Hope Lupus Awareness Walk on Saturday, May 19.

The walk is being held at the City of Plaquemine Activity Center (COPAC) from 8 a.m. to noon. Participants can walk one or two miles.

WALK FOR LUPUS

Saturday, May 19

8 a.m. to noon

COPAC Plaquemine

24130 Ferdinand Street

Plaquemine, LA

Registration: $10 donation

All proceeds will be donated to the Lupus Foundation to help find a cure.

