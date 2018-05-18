Bill Cosby jurors identified, 3 weeks after conviction - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Bill Cosby jurors identified, 3 weeks after conviction

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A judge on Friday publicly identified members of the jury that convicted Bill Cosby of sexual assault last month, but warned that reporters could face criminal charges if they hound jurors who don't want to be bothered.

Judge Steven O'Neill released the names after what he described as a 21-day "cooling-off period" to allow jurors to return to their personal lives after three weeks sequestered at a hotel for the trial.

The Associated Press and other media organizations went to court for access to the names and O'Neill said he was bound to release them under a state Supreme Court ruling making them public under the First Amendment.

O'Neill warned news outlets to respect jurors who refuse interviews or say they want privacy. He told jurors not to divulge what other members of the jury said during deliberations.

Two jurors reached Friday declined comment.

The jury issued a statement as a group days after the April 26 verdict, saying it had "absolutely no reservations" about convicting the 80-year-old Cosby of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The seven men and five women from the Philadelphia area said they found accuser Andrea Constand's testimony about Cosby drugging and molesting her at his home in January 2004 "credible and compelling."

They also asked for privacy and respect.

In his order releasing the names, O'Neill said one media outlet had interrupted Mother's Day last Sunday with telephone calls to at least six jurors.

Prosecutors argued the jurors' names should be kept secret, citing privacy concerns. Cosby's lawyer never took a side.

After O'Neill made it clear that the law would force him to release the names, prosecutor Adrienne Jappe made the suggestion that he wait a while.

She cited a 90-day delay in releasing juror names in the Casey Anthony case. Media lawyer Paul Safier said that was different because jurors were threatened after acquitting the Florida mother in 2011 of charges she killed her young daughter.

Cosby is confined to his home awaiting sentencing Sept. 24. Cosby turns 81 in July and is likely to face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

O'Neill ordered Cosby be outfitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet and said he needs permission to leave the home, and only then to visit with lawyers or go to the doctor.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, as Constand has done.

___

Follow Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak

___

For more coverage visit https://www.apnews.com/tag/CosbyonTrial

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Sheriff: Suspect held on capital murder charge

    The Latest: Sheriff: Suspect held on capital murder charge

    Friday, May 18 2018 11:01 AM EDT2018-05-18 15:01:39 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 5:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 21:20:36 GMT
    (KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...(KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...
    Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.More >>
    Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.More >>

  • Teen held in Texas attack described as quiet, unassuming

    Teen held in Texas attack described as quiet, unassuming

    Friday, May 18 2018 3:04 PM EDT2018-05-18 19:04:35 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 5:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 21:20:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Law enforcement vehicles are parked outside the Alamo Gym where students and parents wait to reunite following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Law enforcement vehicles are parked outside the Alamo Gym where students and parents wait to reunite following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
    The Associated Press has learned that the Texas student in custody in the school shooting at Santa Fe High School played football and danced as part of a church group.More >>
    The Associated Press has learned that the Texas student in custody in the school shooting at Santa Fe High School played football and danced as part of a church group.More >>

  • Investigators probe cause of school bus crash that killed 2

    Investigators probe cause of school bus crash that killed 2

    Friday, May 18 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:40:09 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 5:17 PM EDT2018-05-18 21:17:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

    Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

    More >>

    Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly