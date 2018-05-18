Bill Cosby jurors identified, 3 weeks after conviction - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Bill Cosby jurors identified, 3 weeks after conviction

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A judge is publicly identifying members of the jury that convicted Bill Cosby of sexual assault following a 21-day "cooling-off period."

Judge Steven O'Neill released the names on Friday, saying he was bound to do so by the state Supreme Court's ruling that they're public under the First Amendment.

O'Neill warned The Associated Press and other news outlets requesting the names to respect jurors who refuse interviews or want privacy. He told jurors not to divulge what other members of the jury said during deliberations.

In a statement, the jury said it had "absolutely no reservations" about convicting Cosby on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in January 2004.

Prosecutors wanted the jurors' names kept secret.

Cosby is confined to his home awaiting sentencing Sept. 24.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Many hurt in bus crash released from hospitals

    The Latest: Many hurt in bus crash released from hospitals

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-05-18 13:32:27 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-05-18 19:52:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.
    The husband of a New Jersey teacher killed along with a student in a school bus crash that also injured dozens of others says he's "in shock, devastated and totally crushed" by the tragedy.More >>
    The husband of a New Jersey teacher killed along with a student in a school bus crash that also injured dozens of others says he's "in shock, devastated and totally crushed" by the tragedy.More >>

  • Gunman opens fire in Texas high school, killing 10 people

    Gunman opens fire in Texas high school, killing 10 people

    Friday, May 18 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-05-18 14:05:59 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-05-18 19:52:12 GMT
    Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.More >>
    Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.More >>

  • The Latest: Sheriff: Suspect held on capital murder charge

    The Latest: Sheriff: Suspect held on capital murder charge

    Friday, May 18 2018 11:01 AM EDT2018-05-18 15:01:39 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-05-18 19:51:50 GMT
    (KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...(KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...
    Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.More >>
    Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly