Gatsby themed gala announced as new fundraiser for cancer patients

Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center and Cancer Services announced Friday a brand-new community bash to raise funds together.

The Gala will be held in September with one hundred percent of the proceeds from the event benefiting local cancer patients in Baton Rouge.

Each year, The Gala will have a different theme. The inaugural theme, The Gala Goes Gatsby, encourages guests to travel back in time to the 1920s for a roaring good time.

THE GALA GOES GATSBY

September 13, 2018

L’auberge Casino & Hotel

777 L’Auberge Avenue

Ladies are asked to slip on their finest flapper dress and gentlemen to don their most debonair suit. Guests will enjoy delectable cuisine, tasty libations, and entertainment straight of out of the jazz age.

Advance ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities are available online.

Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center and Cancer Services joined forces in 2018, offering expanded opportunities to serve more patients and make the most efficient use of generous donor dollars.

Organizers say The Gala Goes Gatsby will help patients and families affected by cancer in the Baton Rouge community, and will be a party for the ages.

