Recovery blood drive for former Baker football coach

A blood drive is being held Saturday, May 19th for a former football coach Brian Spillman.

Coach Spillman worked in school systems in both Louisiana and Mississippi, as a high school teacher, football coach and softball coach. He coached football at Baker High School until he was forced to retire because of his serious heart condition.

His health issues started very early on in his life. He was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes when he was 8 years old. At age 39, he started experiencing serious heart issues.

Coach Spillman received a new heart on November 18, 2014. He’s experienced many medical issues since his heart transplant. He has been at Ochsner in New Orleans since February 2018. He has been in ICU since March battling RSV, pneumonia and kidney problems.

The Blood Center is hosting a replacement blood drive for Coach Spillman at locations in both Louisiana and Mississippi.

REPLACEMENT BLOOD DRIVES FOR BRIAN SPILLMAN

8 a.m. to noon

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

15367 Riverton drive

Denham Springs, LA

8 a.m. to noon

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

213 East Blalock Circle

Liberty, MS

Anyone who would like to donate can call blood drive coordinator Donna Phenald at 225-936-6265 or Trish Weathers at 601-565-1186Walk-ins will also be accepted.

DONOR REQUIREMENTS

Must be 17-years-old

Weight at least 110 lbs

If you are 16-years-old, must weight 130 lbs & have parental consent

Must feel well & healthy & have eaten a good meal w/plenty of fluids

Don’t forget your ID

