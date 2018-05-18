American Heart Association celebrates Stroke Month

The American Heart Association (AHA) wants you to learn how to prevent heart disease and stroke as they celebrate Stroke Month. AHA says that heart disease and stroke are the #1 and #5 killers in Baton Rouge.

May is American Stroke Month. According to AHA, almost half of all Americans cannot name one symptom of a stroke.

This weekend AHA will participate in the annual Walk the Rowe for Heart event with interactive stations around Perkins Rowe to teach people about heart disease and stroke.

It’s a free community event hosted by AHA, Perkins Rowe and the Cardiovascular Institute of the South. Participants will learn about stroke risk factors, CPR and “Life’s Simple 7 ways to combat heart disease.”

WALK THE ROWE FOR HEART

Saturday, May 19

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Perkins Rowe

10202 Perkins Rowe

Baton Rouge, LA

The event will feature a 1 mile walk on the American Heart Association designated walking path at Perkins Rowe, fitness instruction, warm-ups, grocery store tours, CPR instruction, and more.

