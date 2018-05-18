Buses collide inside Lincoln Tunnel; 32 hurt, 7 seriously - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Buses collide inside Lincoln Tunnel; 32 hurt, 7 seriously

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP) Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) - A New Jersey Transit bus collided with another inside the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring 32 people including seven with more serious injuries.

New Jersey Transit officials say a bus from Wayne, New Jersey, rear-ended bus one from Oradell, New Jersey, at about 9:50 a.m. There were 25 riders aboard the first bus, and 37 on the other. The driver of the first bus suffered minor injuries.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey manages the tunnel. Officials said the tunnel was open. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Lincoln Tunnel connects New York City with New Jersey and is a major transit artery.

