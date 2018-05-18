GOP farm bill heads toward showdown vote - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

GOP farm bill heads toward showdown vote

By ANDREW TAYLOR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on a bill that combines stricter work and job training requirements for food stamp recipients with a renewal of farm subsidies popular in Republican-leaning farm country, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an unrelated scrap over immigration.

The food and farm measure promises greater job training opportunities for recipients of food stamps, a top priority for House leaders like Speaker Paul Ryan. Democrats are strongly opposed, saying the stricter work and job training rules are poorly designed and would drive 2 million people off of food stamps.

Passage is threatened by an unrelated revolt over immigration, with some conservatives threatening to withhold support for the food and farm bill unless they are promised a vote on a hardline immigration plan.

