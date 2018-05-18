Shares in troubled Italian bank dive on government plans

MILAN (AP) - Shares in troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena slumped after it emerged the populist parties negotiating to form a new government intend to keep the bank under state control.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi slid more than 4.3 percent to 2.79 euros ($3.30) on Friday, a day after shedding nearly 9 percent.

Italy's economy minister, Pier Carlo Padoan, said in a statement that the intentions of the leaders of the right-wing League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement "have immediately created a crisis of trust" in the bank's shares. He called it "a serious matter that jeopardizes the investment made with public resources."

Monte dei Paschi is 68-percent government owned after last year's bailout. Under European rules, state support can only be temporary.

