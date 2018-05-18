Shares in troubled Italian bank dive on government plans - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Shares in troubled Italian bank dive on government plans

MILAN (AP) - Shares in troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena slumped after it emerged the populist parties negotiating to form a new government intend to keep the bank under state control.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi slid more than 4.3 percent to 2.79 euros ($3.30) on Friday, a day after shedding nearly 9 percent.

Italy's economy minister, Pier Carlo Padoan, said in a statement that the intentions of the leaders of the right-wing League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement "have immediately created a crisis of trust" in the bank's shares. He called it "a serious matter that jeopardizes the investment made with public resources."

Monte dei Paschi is 68-percent government owned after last year's bailout. Under European rules, state support can only be temporary.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

