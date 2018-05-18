Poll: Half of Americans approve of legal sports betting - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Poll: Half of Americans approve of legal sports betting

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, May 14, 2018 file photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A new poll finds that half of Americans approve of legal sports bet... (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, May 14, 2018 file photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A new poll finds that half of Americans approve of legal sports bet...

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - A new poll finds that half of Americans approve of legal sports betting.

The Fairleigh Dickinson University poll conducted shortly before the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting found that 50 percent of Americans favor it, with 37 percent opposed.

"Sports betting is about two things: It is about legalizing what millions of Americans already do every day (and) it is about intensifying the engagement of a nation of sports fans," said poll director Krista Jenkins, a professor of political science at the New Jersey university. "It will now be a race to see who can benefit the most and the earliest from this changed landscape."

Supporters say people are doing it anyway (which 57 percent of supporters said), and cite extra tax revenue to states as benefits (52 percent.)

Opponents fear expanding sports betting will lead to more people with gambling problems; 66 percent of opponents listed that concern as a reason for their disapproval. Other concerns among opponents are worries about the spread of organized crime (43 percent) and concern over the integrity of the games (39 percent).

Ruling Monday on a case from New Jersey, the court struck down a ban on sports betting in all but four states. It allowed individual states to pass laws legalizing sports betting.

A big unanswered question is whether the sports leagues will be able to force gambling companies or states to share part of the proceeds with them. The major professional sports leagues are pushing for a so-called "integrity fee" to help reimburse them for the costs of monitoring betting and looking for suspicious actions or betting patterns. The companies and most states strongly oppose this, although the leagues are making some headway in negotiations with individual states.

A majority of respondents to the poll (62 percent) say the sports leagues should not get a cut of the proceeds, compared to 32 percent who support that.

The poll of 1,001 adults was conducted by landline and cellular telephones from April 25 to May 1, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bomb victim's ex-boyfriend held on explosives charge

    Bomb victim's ex-boyfriend held on explosives charge

    Friday, May 18 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 06:40:23 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 6:12 AM EDT2018-05-18 10:12:59 GMT
    (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...
    The ex-boyfriend of a Southern California spa owner killed by an exploding package has been charged with illegal possession of a destructive device but not with the killing.More >>
    The ex-boyfriend of a Southern California spa owner killed by an exploding package has been charged with illegal possession of a destructive device but not with the killing.More >>

  • Democrats get giddy about a perennial target: Arizona

    Democrats get giddy about a perennial target: Arizona

    Friday, May 18 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-05-18 06:50:22 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 6:12 AM EDT2018-05-18 10:12:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 photo, Arizona Democratic District 27 Chair Fern Ward, right, and Vice Chair Maritza Saenz react to a speaker during their legislative meeting in Phoenix. For a decade, Democrats have said they were ...(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 photo, Arizona Democratic District 27 Chair Fern Ward, right, and Vice Chair Maritza Saenz react to a speaker during their legislative meeting in Phoenix. For a decade, Democrats have said they were ...
    For a decade, Democrats have said they were close to turning Arizona blue.More >>
    For a decade, Democrats have said they were close to turning Arizona blue.More >>

  • Lawyer who ranted against Spanish speakers faces complaint

    Lawyer who ranted against Spanish speakers faces complaint

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:10 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:10:32 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 6:12 AM EDT2018-05-18 10:12:18 GMT
    The lawyer has been identified as Aaron Schlossberg. (Source: WABC/CNN)The lawyer has been identified as Aaron Schlossberg. (Source: WABC/CNN)

    A lawyer who threatened to call immigration enforcement on New York City restaurant workers who angered him by speaking Spanish has had a formal complaint filed against him with a disciplinary committee that...

    More >>

    A lawyer who threatened to call immigration enforcement on New York City restaurant workers who angered him by speaking Spanish has had a formal complaint filed against him with a disciplinary committee that oversees lawyers in the state.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly