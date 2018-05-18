Canada's Trudeau to talk about tech at MIT gathering - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Canada's Trudeau to talk about tech at MIT gathering

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an armchair discussion at a luncheon given by the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in New York. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an armchair discussion at a luncheon given by the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in New York.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (troo-DOH') is scheduled to speak at a gathering of tech entrepreneurs at MIT.

Trudeau will visit the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus on Friday to headline the annual meeting of the school's Solve initiative.

The project connects tech entrepreneurs with leaders in government, business and academia to tackle world problems.

MIT says it will be Trudeau's first visit to Cambridge since he was elected prime minister in 2015.

Trudeau's three-day trip to the U.S. also included a stop at New York University, where he gave a commencement speech on Wednesday urging graduates to embrace diversity and not cocoon themselves in an ideological "bubble."

The visit comes amid talks between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico over whether to renew the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Residents say ash not bad near volcano summit

    The Latest: Residents say ash not bad near volcano summit

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-05-17 19:25:25 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-05-18 05:33:49 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey/HVO via AP). This Thursday, May 17, 2018 image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a view of the ash plume resulting from an early morning explosion at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii. The volcano has erupted from its summit...(U.S. Geological Survey/HVO via AP). This Thursday, May 17, 2018 image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a view of the ash plume resulting from an early morning explosion at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii. The volcano has erupted from its summit...
    The summit explosion of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano created booming sounds in the nearby town of Pahoa and resident Toby Hazel says she's had enough and is preparing to leave town.More >>
    The summit explosion of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano created booming sounds in the nearby town of Pahoa and resident Toby Hazel says she's had enough and is preparing to leave town.More >>

  • Ex-boyfriend of blast victim arrested on explosives charge

    Ex-boyfriend of blast victim arrested on explosives charge

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:25:48 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-05-18 05:33:36 GMT
    (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

    Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

    More >>

    Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

    More >>

  • Lawyer who ranted against Spanish speakers faces complaint

    Lawyer who ranted against Spanish speakers faces complaint

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:10 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:10:32 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-05-18 05:33:26 GMT
    The lawyer has been identified as Aaron Schlossberg. (Source: WABC/CNN)The lawyer has been identified as Aaron Schlossberg. (Source: WABC/CNN)

    A lawyer who threatened to call immigration enforcement on New York City restaurant workers who angered him by speaking Spanish has had a formal complaint filed against him with a disciplinary committee that...

    More >>

    A lawyer who threatened to call immigration enforcement on New York City restaurant workers who angered him by speaking Spanish has had a formal complaint filed against him with a disciplinary committee that oversees lawyers in the state.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly