PayPal gains bigger in-store presence with $2.2B acquisition - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

PayPal gains bigger in-store presence with $2.2B acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - PayPal is buying financial services startup iZettle for $2.2 billion to expand its digital payment service into thousands of brick-and-mortar stores in Europe and Latin America.

The deal announced Thursday marks the largest acquisition in PayPal's 20-year history and intensifies its competition with Square, a payment processor started by Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey.

Both PayPal and Square are vying to help mostly small- and medium-sized retailers process sales that aren't paid with cash.

After the deal closes, PayPal will gain a presence in stores located in 11 new markets: Brazil, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

PayPal, based in San Jose, California, says Stockholm-based iZettle is on pace to process about $6 billion in payments this year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Excited and scared': Hawaii volcano spews huge cloud of ash

    'Excited and scared': Hawaii volcano spews huge cloud of ash

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-05-16 18:09:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:13 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:13:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.
    A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.More >>
    A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.More >>

  • Rhino in San Diego pregnant, could help save subspecies

    Rhino in San Diego pregnant, could help save subspecies

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-05-17 16:50:13 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 8:49 PM EDT2018-05-18 00:49:53 GMT
    A southern white rhino named Victoria has become pregnant through artificial insemination at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.More >>
    A southern white rhino named Victoria has become pregnant through artificial insemination at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.More >>

  • New Niger video shows harrowing escape of US forces

    New Niger video shows harrowing escape of US forces

    Thursday, May 17 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-05-17 22:11:36 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:12:43 GMT
    (U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...
    Dramatic new drone video of the Niger ambush that killed four American soldiers shows U.S. forces desperately trying to escape, and fighting for their lives when friendly Nigerien forces mistook them for the enemy.More >>
    Dramatic new drone video of the Niger ambush that killed four American soldiers shows U.S. forces desperately trying to escape, and fighting for their lives when friendly Nigerien forces mistook them for the enemy.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly