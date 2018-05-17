New infrared sauna fitness studio now open near LSU

The newest fitness studio in Baton Rouge is literally turning up the heat. Hotworx is a 24-hour infrared sauna and fitness studio on Highland Road near LSU.

HOTWORX

4410 Highland Road, Suite 4A

(near LSU)

Baton Rouge

225-769-4833

Each class is coached by a virtual instructor on a television screen inside a sauna with room for no more than two or three people. The sweltering sauna is set at temperatures exceeding 100 degrees.

“The temperature is usually between 120 and 125 degrees but it’s radiant heat, so it feels good and you really feel good afterward,” said Joann Cascio, Hotworx franchisee. “We don’t just turn up the heat and it blows. It’s radiant heat and it penetrates deep in your body and it has a lot of health benefits."

Hotworx offers two different types of workouts, isometric and high Intensity interval training.

TYPES OF WORKOUTS

Isometric (30-minute sessions)

High intensity interval training (HIIT) (15-minute sessions)

WHAT IS ISOMETRIC?

Isometric exercises are done in static positions, rather than being dynamic through a range of motion. These compression postures accelerate detoxification by physically removing the toxins from your organs through muscle contraction.

There are seven different saunas, each offering a different style of class, ranging from isometric workouts like the hot yoga, to HIIT sessions like hot cycling.

HOTWORX SAUNAS

Iso - Isometric

Yoga - Isometric

Pilates - Isometric

Buns – Isometric

Cycle - HIIT

Cycle - HIIT

Row – HIIT

“The infrared also helps burn a lot of calories and there’s an after burn. After you get out of the sauna your body is working so hard to cool down, it’s burning a lot of calories,” said Cascio.

WHAT IS INFRARED?

Infrared heat is radiant energy that travels in wavelengths on the invisible light spectrum. Infrared heat absorption strengthens and activates the regenerative process in the human body, while its warming effect creates a comfortable atmosphere for hot exercise.

“I’ve just started but I’ve known about the benefits of infrared for years. I’m really excited about this fusion of fitness classes and infrared,” said Margaret Saizan, new member. “There’s just a lot of therapeutic benefits in addition to the fitness, like arthritis, sleep, and detoxing.”

Another new member, Jolynn Saizan, says she comes to Hotworx every day.

“I’m motivated." said Jolynn. "It’s 24-7 so I can come if I can’t sleep. I can come in the middle of the night. I can come in the morning. You just make a schedule on an app. It’s so convenient.”

After signing up for a class on the app, members are given a code to allow them inside the locked building. It immediately locks behind them once they’re inside.

Members are encouraged to show up 10 minutes before the class to turn on the sauna and give it time to warm up to those steamy temperatures.

“I just want people to know the great benefits. You’re not only working out and burning a lot of calories, you’re also getting the benefit of the infrared heat. It’s stress reduction,” said Cascio.

Another new Hotworx studio will open in June, located on Perkins Road at Essen,

